BRIEF-Jardine Cycle & Carriage Says Group April Performance Adversely Impacted Due to Covid-19

April 27 (Reuters) - Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd:

* JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE-IN SINGAPORE, SAW LOWER Q1 SALES DUE TO REDUCTION IN MARKET SIZE & WEAK CONSUMER SENTIMENT (ADDS PERIOD)

* JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LTD-IN VIETNAM, THACO’S AUTOMOTIVE UNIT Q1 SALES, MARGINS PARTICULARLY IN PASSENGER CAR SEGMENT FELL

* JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LTD-Q1 SALES OF CYCLE & CARRIAGE BINTANG IN MALAYSIA SIMILARLY AFFECTED

* JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LTD - IMPACT OF COVID-19 & MEASURES TO CONTAIN IT ON GROUP’S BUSINESSES INCREASED SIGNIFICANTLY IN APRIL

* JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE-CONSUMER SENTIMENT EXPECTED TO REMAIN WEAK FOR SOME TIME AND GROUP’S PERFORMANCE IN QUARTER WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED

* JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LTD - OVERALL PERFORMANCE DECLINED IN Q1 OF YEAR

* JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE-GROUP APRIL PERFORMANCE ADVERSELY IMPACTED DUE TO COVID-19