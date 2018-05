BRIEF-Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Says Will Achieve Further Financial Progress In 2018

May 1 (Reuters) - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC:

* GOOD PERFORMANCES SEEN IN GLOBAL REINSURANCE SEEN IN 2017 IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA HAVE CONTINUED INTO 2018

* ANTICIPATE DELIVERING ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH IN LINE WITH HISTORICAL RATES AND ACHIEVING FURTHER FINANCIAL PROGRESS IN 2018

* US SPECIALTY BUSINESS REMAINED ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE CONTINUED REVENUE GROWTH, WHILST FURTHER REDUCING NET INVESTMENT LOSSES

* FOLLOWING POSITIVE JANUARY 1 RENEWAL ACTIVITY, REINSURANCE BUSINESS CONTINUED TO MAKE FINANCIAL PROGRESS

* GLOBAL TRANSFORMATION PROGRAMME PROGRESSING ON SCHEDULE, ANTICIPATED 2018 COSTS OF £33M AND BENEFITS OF £16M REMAIN AS PREVIOUSLY STATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: