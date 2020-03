March 5 (Reuters) - Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd:

* FINAL DIVIDEND OF US$1.28 PER SHARE

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $2,838 MILLION VERSUS $1,722 MILLION

* “SHORT-TERM OUTLOOK IS LIKELY TO CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING”

* PERFORMANCE OF GROUP’S BUSINESSES IN GREATER CHINA IS BEING MATERIALLY IMPACTED BY ONGOING COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* PERFORMANCE IN YEAR AHEAD WILL DEPEND ON DURATION, GEOGRAPHIC EXTENT & IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK