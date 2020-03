March 16 (Reuters) - JARIR MARKETING COMPANY:

* ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF ITS SHOWROOMS LOCATED IN SHOPPING CENTERS IN KINGDOM

* TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF SHOWROOMS TO CONTROL SPREAD OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* OTHER SHOWROOMS THAT ARE NOT LOCATED IN SHOPPING CENTERS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE

* DUE TO LACK OF INFORMATION ON CLOSURE PERIOD AT PRESENT, FINANCIAL IMPACT IS INDETERMINABLE