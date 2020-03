March 22 (Reuters) - JARIR MARKETING COMPANY:

* ALL JARIR BOOKSTORE SHOWROOMS IN KINGDOM TEMPORARILY SHUTDOWN EFFECTIVE 20 MARCH

* SHUTDOWN WILL CONTINUE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE (FIXES TYPO)

* WORK IS CURRENTLY UNDERWAY IN FULL SWING TO ENHANCE JARIR ONLINE CAPABILITIES TO FULFILL INCREASED NEEDS OF CUSTOMERS Source:(bit.ly/2xe34ms) Further company coverage: