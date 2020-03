BRIEF-Jarir Marketing Says No Significant Impact From Coronavirus

March 11 (Reuters) - JARIR MARKETING COMPANY:

* ANNOUNCES THAT IT IS AFFECTED BY THE NEW CORONAVIRUS

* CHANGE IN LOGISTICS, MANUFACTURING PROCESSES IN COUNTRIES AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS DID NOT HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON CO’S OPERATIONS

* CORONAVIRUS DID NOT HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON LEVEL OF INVENTORY REQUIRED AS WE MAINTAIN ADEQUATE LEVELS OF GOODS

* HAVE NOT NOTICED ANY MATERIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S SALES SO FAR

* HAVE NO INFORMATION THAT INDICATES A POSSIBLE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON SUPPLY OF GOODS DURING COMING PERIOD