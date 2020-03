BRIEF-Jasco Electronics Posts HY Headline Loss Per Share Of 5.2 Cents Per Share

March 30 (Reuters) - Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd :

* JSE: JSC - UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* JASCO ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD - PERFORMANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR SIX MONTHS TO DECEMBER 2019 WAS WEAKER

* JASCO ELECTRONICS- PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS DECREASED FROM A PROFIT OF R1.6 MILLION IN DECEMBER 2018 TO A R19.1 MILLION LOSS IN DECEMBER 2019

* JASCO ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD - HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE DECREASED FROM 1.3 CENTS PER SHARE TO A LOSS OF 5.2 CENTS PER SHARE

* JASCO ELECTRONICS- RESTRUCTURE OF COST BASE AT HEAD OFFICE WAS CONCLUDED AT END OF FEB AND ICT-CARRIERS WILL BE CONCLUDED BY END OF APRIL

* JASCO ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD - EXPECTS ANY RELATED COST REDUCTIONS TO MATERIALISE ONLY IN NEW FINANCIAL YEAR STARTING IN JULY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: