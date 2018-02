Feb 23 (Reuters) - Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd:

* ‍ACQUISITION OF RAMM TECHNOLOGIES PROPRIETARY LIMITED​

* ‍IN TERMS OF TRANSACTION AGREEMENT, JASCO WILL ACQUIRE 51% OF RAMM FOR A MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF R30,6 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)