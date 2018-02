Feb 12 (Reuters) - Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd:

* HY ‍PROFIT BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXATION (PBIT) WAS 1% DOWN AT R29,9 MILLION​

* ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS AND HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE DECREASED BY 81% TO R2,7 MILLION AND 81% TO 1,2 CENTS PER SHARE​