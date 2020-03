March 16 (Reuters) - Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd :

* JASCO ELECTRONICS - CLARIFICATION REGARDING PUBLIC CENSURE INSTITUTED BY JSE LIMITED

* JASCO ELECTRONICS - CO NOTIFIED JSE AND VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED TRADING OF ITS SECURITIES DURING OCT 2018

* JASCO ELECTRONICS - CO AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ACCEPT DECISION OF JSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: