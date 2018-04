April 30 (Reuters) - Globalstar Inc:

* JASON MUDRICK SAYS BELIEVE GLOBALSTAR’S PLANS TO MERGE A UNIT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS TO BE “ILL-ADVISED” - SEC FILING

* JASON MUDRICK SAYS EVALUATING OPTIONS WITH REGARD TO GLOBALSTAR’S PROPOSED DEAL, INCLUDING COMMENCEMENT OF LITIGATION AGAINST GLOBALSTAR, ITS BOARD

* JASON MUDRICK SAYS INTEND TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING POTENTIAL LITIGATION CONCERNING GLOBALSTAR’S PROPOSED TRANSACTION

* JASON MUDRICK REPORTS 5.6 PERCENT STAKE IN GLOBALSTAR INC AS OF APRIL 30, 2018