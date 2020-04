BRIEF-Jatenergy Expects June 2020 Half-Year Revenue To Be $50 Million

April 21 (Reuters) - Jatenergy Ltd:

* JATENERGY LTD - JUNE 2020 HALF-YEAR REVENUE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MILLION

* JATENERGY LTD - JAT ACHIEVES MARCH 2020 REVENUE OF $8.1 MILLION

* JATENERGY LTD - JAT’S ANMA MANUFACTURING FACILITY COMMENCED OPERATING WITH TWO SHIFTS AND IS ALMOST AT FULL CAPACITY

* JATENERGY - EXPECT REVENUE OVER NEXT 3 MONTHS TO CONTINUE AT ABOUT OR GREATER THAN LEVELS OF FEB AND MARCH

* JATENERGY LTD - DIRECTORS HAVE DETERMINED THAT ANMA ACQUIRE TWO FURTHER MACHINES

* JATENERGY LTD - EXPECTED THAT CAPEX OF ABOUT $1 MILLION WILL BE REQUIRED TO ACQUIRE, INSTALL & COMMISSION MACHINES

* JATENERGY LTD - SHANGHAI BOUTIQUE TO OPEN LATER THAN EXPECTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: