May 27 (Reuters) - Jaya Tiasa Holdings Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 144.6 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY NET LOSS 125.3 MILLION RGT;YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 115.7 MILLION RGT

* EXPECTS CRUDE PALM OIL PRICE TO REMAIN UNDER PRESSURE AMID CONTINUED WEAKENING DEMAND, SLOWER CONSUMPTION DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER INTRODUCED BY GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA HAS TEMPORARILY AFFECTED FFB PRODUCTION Source text bit.ly/2XE9VPw Further company coverage: