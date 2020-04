April 9 (Reuters) - Jayex Healthcare Ltd:

* IN Q1 THERE WAS NO ADVERSE IMPACT DUE TO COVID- 19

* Q1 2020 PRELIM RESULTS SHOWS ABOUT 30% OF BUDGETED 2020 REVENUE TARGET ACHIEVED

* IMPLEMENTED COST SAVING INITIATIVES AND HAVE STREAMLINED COSTS BY OVER $200K

* Q1 2020 PRELIM RESULTS SHOW GROWTH IN REVENUE OF ABOUT 20% YOY