Oct 31 (Reuters) - Jayhawk Capital:

* Jayhawk Capital says sends open letter to Sanpower Group regarding China Cord Blood Corp​

* Jayhawk Capital to Sanpower Group​ - “Jayhawk recommends you authorize board to tender for 20 million shares of China Cord at $15 per share” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)