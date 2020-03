March 5 (Reuters) - Jayride Group Ltd:

* COVID-19 IS EXPECTED TO ALSO HAVE AN IMPACT ON MARCH TRADING.

* FEB GROWTH SLOWS TO OVER 50% IN PASSENGER TRIPS BOOKED & OVER 64% IN NET REVENUES VERSUS PCP

* GROWTH SLOWS TO +50% IN FEBRUARY TRADING IMPACTED BY COVID-19