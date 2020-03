March 24 (Reuters) - Jayride Group Ltd:

* IMPLEMENTED MATERIAL COST REDUCTION MEASURES IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* 34 TEAM MEMBERS STOOD DOWN, 77 MADE PART-TIME AS PART OF COST REDUCTION MEASURES

* MD TAKES 40% SALARY CUT, CHAIRMAN & DIRECTORS FOREGO CASH REMUNERATION TILL 30 JUNE