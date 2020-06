June 8 (Reuters) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF $850 MILLION OF EXCHANGEABLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026

* JAZZ PHARMA - TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS TO REPURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO ABOUT $400 MILLION 2021 NOTES THROUGH INDIVIDUAL PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED DEALS