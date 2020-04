BRIEF-Jazz Pharma Says Porton Biopharma Entered Into New Agreement With New Partner To Commercialize & Distribute Erwinaze

April 16 (Reuters) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS - PORTON BIOPHARMA LIMITED ENTERED INTO NEW AGREEMENT WITH NEW PARTNER TO COMMERCIALIZE & DISTRIBUTE ERWINAZE

* JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS - PORTON BIOPHARMA’S NEW AGREEMENT FOR ERWINAZE AFTER CURRENT AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF CO TERMINATES

* JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS - CO HAS RIGHT TO SELL CERTAIN ERWINAZE INVENTORY FOR A POST-TERMINATION SALES PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS Source text: [bit.ly/3eqMTn6] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)