April 29 (Reuters) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS STOPS ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 3 STUDY EVALUATING DEFIBROTIDE FOR PREVENTION OF VENO-OCCLUSIVE DISEASE

* JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 3 STUDY WAS STOPPED EARLY BASED ON RECOMMENDATION FROM AN INDEPENDENT DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: