June 15 (Reuters) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCELERATED APPROVAL OF ZEPZELCA™ (LURBINECTEDIN) FOR THE TREATMENT OF METASTATIC SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS - ZEPZELCA IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN U.S. IN EARLY JULY