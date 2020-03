Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR JZP-258 FOR CATAPLEXY AND EXCESSIVE DAYTIME SLEEPINESS ASSOCIATED WITH NARCOLEPSY

* JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS - PDUFA GOAL DATE FOR AN FDA DECISION FOR JZP-258 IS JULY 21, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: