BRIEF-Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees A Limited Financial Impact From COVID-19

March 31 (Reuters) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES COVID-19 BUSINESS UPDATE

* JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - SEES A LIMITED FINANCIAL IMPACT FROM COVID-19

* JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - EXPECTS ADEQUATE SUPPLY OF LURBINECTEDIN AND JZP-258 TO SUPPORT U.S. LAUNCHES FOLLOWING POTENTIAL U.S. FDA APPROVALS

* JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ATHLONE, IRELAND WHICH PRODUCES XYREM ORAL SOLUTION AND JZP-258, CONTINUES TO BE OPERATIONAL

* JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - WORKING CLOSELY WITH THIRD-PARTY MANUFACTURERS, DISTRIBUTORS AND OTHER PARTNERS TO MANAGE SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIVITIES