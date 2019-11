BRIEF-Jazz Pharma's sleep disorder drug gets European panel backing

Nov 15 (Reuters) - EMA:

* EMA - CHMP RECOMMENDED GRANTING A MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR ISTURISA (OSILODROSTAT) FOR THE TREATMENT OF CUSHING’S SYNDROME

* EMA - TAVLESSE (FOSTAMATINIB) RECEIVED A POSITIVE OPINION FROM CHMP FOR TREATMENT OF PRIMARY IMMUNE THROMBOCYTOPENIA

* EMA - CHMP ADOPTED A POSITIVE OPINION FOR SUNOSI FOR TREATMENT OF EXCESSIVE DAYTIME SLEEPINESS IN PATIENTS WITH NARCOLEPSY & OBSTRUCTIVE SLEEP APNOEA

* EMA - CHMP RECOMMENDS RESTRICTING USE OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE LEMTRADA (ALEMTUZUMAB) DUE TO REPORTS OF RARE BUT SERIOUS SIDE EFFECTS

* EMA - CHMP RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR POLIVY (POLATUZUMAB VEDOTIN) TO TREAT RELAPSED/REFRACTORY DIFFUSE LARGE B-CELL LYMPHOMA

* EMA - MAYZENT GOT POSITIVE OPINION FROM CHMP FOR TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH SECONDARY PROGRESSIVE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS WITH ACTIVE DISEASE