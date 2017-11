Nov 29 (Reuters) - JB Financial Group Co Ltd:

* JB FINANCIAL GROUP REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 NET INCOME OF KRW83.5 BILLION

* JB FINANCIAL GROUP CO LTD - ‍YTD 3Q 2017 NET INTEREST INCOME WAS KRW842.8 BILLION, 14.8% UP YEAR ON YEAR​