Feb 26 (Reuters) - JB Foods Ltd:

* Q4 PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $7.066 MILLION VERSUS $4.533 MILLION

* GROUP IS PROPOSING A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 1.80 SINGAPORE CENTS PER SHARE FOR FY ENDED 31 DEC 2019

* QTRLY REVENUE $106.2 MILLION VERSUS $92.9 MILLION

* EXPECTS OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 TO HAVE AN IMPACT ON DEMAND AND CAUSE DISRUPTION TO SUPPLY CHAINS