BRIEF-JB Hi-Fi Expects FY18 Total Group Sales Of About $6.85 Bln

Feb 12 (Reuters) - JB Hi-Fi Ltd:

* IN FY18, CO EXPECTS TOTAL GROUP SALES TO BE ABOUT $6.85 BILLION

* HY ‍TOTAL SALES IN AUSTRALIA GREW 10.8% TO $2.48 BILLION, WITH COMPARABLE SALES UP 7.8%​

* IN FY18, CO EXPECTS TOTAL GROUP NPAT TO BE IN RANGE OF $235 MILLION TO $240 MILLION

* JAN. TOTAL SALES GROWTH FOR JB HI-FI WAS 6.9 PERCENT VERSUS 9.8 PERCENT

* HY ‍TOTAL SALES IN NZ WERE DOWN 0.4% TO NZ$124.6 MILLION; COMPARABLE SALES FOR HY18 WERE UP 2.4%​

* JAN COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH FOR JB HI-FI WAS 4.5% VERSUS 7.2% A YEAR AGO​