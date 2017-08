Aug 14 (Reuters) - Jb Hi-fi Ltd-

* Fy profit from ordinary activities after tax up 13.26% to $172.4 million

* Fy ‍revenue from ordinary activities up 42.32% to $5,628 million​

* Announces final dividend 46.0 cents per security

* ‍In fy2018, group expects to open 5 new jb hi-fi stores​

* ‍In fy2018 total sales to be circa $6.8 bln​