BRIEF-Jb Hi-Fi Says Q3 Total Sales Growth Up 11.6% In JB Hi-Fi Australia

May 6 (Reuters) - JB Hi-Fi Ltd:

* SAW AN ACCELERATION IN SALES IN LATE MARCH

* SEEN STRONG SALES GROWTH IN AUSTRALIA CONTINUE INTO APRIL & EARLY MAY

* CONTINUES TO CONSIDER IT APPROPRIATE TO NOT PROVIDE FY20 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME

* Q3 TOTAL SALES GROWTH FOR JB HI-FI NEW ZEALAND DOWN 3.3%

* Q3 TOTAL SALES GROWTH IN JB HI-FI AUSTRALIA UP 11.6%

* Q3 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH DOWN 3.3% IN JB HI-FI NEW ZEALAND

* Q3 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH FOR JB HI-FI AUSTRALIA UP 11.3%

* JB HI-FI AUSTRALIA BUSINESS HAS CLOSED THREE AIRPORT STORES AND SEVEN STORES IN CBD LOCATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: