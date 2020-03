March 26 (Reuters) - JB Hi-Fi Ltd:

* PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ITS JB HI-FI NEW ZEALAND BUSINESS

* FOLLOWING NZ GOVERNMENT'S LEVEL 4 RESTRICTIONS, CO'S 14 NZ STORES, ONLINE AND COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS ARE CLOSED FOR AT LEAST 4 WEEKS