BRIEF-J.B. Hunt Transport Says Q4 Earnings Per Share $3.48

Jan 18 (Reuters) - J B Hunt Transport Services Inc:

* J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. REPORTS REVENUES, NET EARNINGS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR BOTH THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.48

* Q4 REVENUE $1.99 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.91 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.02 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES - QUARTER RESULTS INCLUDE A $309.2 MILLION DECREASE IN INCOME TAXES FROM CO‘S REASONABLE ESTIMATE OF CHANGE IN FUTURE TAX RATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: