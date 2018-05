BRIEF-JBF Industries Enters Arrangement With KKR To Restructure JBF Global Pte (Singapore)

May 15 (Reuters) - JBF Industries Ltd:

* JBF GROUP ENTERED INTO ARRANGEMENT WITH KKR FOR RESTRUCTURING OF EQUITY HOLDING, MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE OF JBF GLOBAL PTE (SINGAPORE)

* KKR WILL ARRANGE FOR LAST MILE FUNDING TO COMPLETE PTA PLANT, EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 4- 5 MONTHS

* PTA BUSINESS EXPECTED TO PRODUCE SIZEABLE EBITDA IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATIONS

* CO ENTERED INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH CONSORTIUM OF LENDERS FOR RESTRUCTURING OF DEBT OF AROUND 26 BILLION RUPEES