March 12 (Reuters) - Jbg Smith Properties:

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $0.28

* Q4 CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS WAS $0.42 PER DILUTED SHARE

* SAME STORE NET OPERATING INCOME INCREASED 10.3% TO $71.6 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 COMPARED WITH $64.9 MILLION