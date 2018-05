BRIEF-Jbg Smith To Sell Bowen Building To JPMorgan Chase

May 1 (Reuters) - JBG SMITH Properties:

* PRESS RELEASE - JBG SMITH ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF THE BOWEN BUILDING TO JPMORGAN CHASE

* JBG SMITH PROPERTIES - DEAL FOR $140 MILLION

* JBG SMITH PROPERTIES - BUILDING WILL SERVE AS JPMORGAN CHASE’S FIRST REGIONAL HEADQUARTERS

* JBG SMITH PROPERTIES - RENOVATIONS WILL BEGIN IN 2019 AND JPMORGAN CHASE INTENDS TO MOVE INTO NEW FACILITY IN 2021

* JBG SMITH PROPERTIES - FIRM WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO OPERATE OFFICES IN TYSONS CORNER, NORFOLK AND RICHMOND, VIRGINIA AND BALTIMORE, MARYLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: