BRIEF-JBT Corp Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.34 From Continuing Operations Excluding Items

May 1 (Reuters) - John Bean Technologies Corp:

* JBT CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.36 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $442.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.82 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY REVENUE $409.2 MILLION VERSUS $344.5 MILLION

* FORECASTS DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $2.80 - $3.00 OR $3.95 - $4.15 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS FOR 2018

* JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES- Q2 EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ESTIMATED AT $0.80 - $0.87/SHARE, OR $1.00 - $1.07/SHARE, ADJUSTED FOR RESTRUCTURING CHARGES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: