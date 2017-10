Oct 4 (Reuters) - Onesavings Bank Plc

* Funds managed and advised by J.C. Flowers & Co have sold 20 million shares in Onesavings Bank, representing around 8 pct of the share capital

* Shares were sold at 375 pence per share, equating to gross proceeds of 75 million pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)