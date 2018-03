March 8 (Reuters) - JCDECAUX:

* FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* ADJUSTED REVENUE UP +2.3% TO EUR 3,471.9 MILLION

* ADJUSTED EBIT, BEFORE IMPAIRMENT CHARGE, OF EUR 358.1 MILLION, UP +1.9%

* NET INCOME GROUP SHARE, BEFORE IMPAIRMENT CHARGE, OF EUR 204.3 MILLION, DOWN -8.6%

* ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW OF EUR 142.9 MILLION, DOWN -45.8%

* DIVIDEND PER SHARE PROPOSED FOR YEAR 2017, TO EUR 0.56

* Q1 2018 WE EXPECT ADJUSTED ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH TO BE UP AROUND +2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)