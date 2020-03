BRIEF-JCDecaux FY Net Profit Rose 34.6 Percent To 265.5 Million EUR

March 5 (Reuters) - JCDecaux SA:

* FY NET PROFIT ROSE 34.6 PERCENT TO 265.5 MILLION EUR

* DIVIDEND PER SHARE PROPOSED FOR YEAR 2019, TO EUR 0.58, IN LINE WITH 2018

* FY ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF EUR 792.2 MILLION, UP +13.2%

* FY ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW OF EUR 169.7 MILLION, UP +19.8%

* FY ADJUSTED EBIT, BEFORE IMPAIRMENT CHARGE, OF EUR 385.2 MILLION, UP +11.7%

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE OF EUR 265.5 MILLION, UP +34.6%

* NET DEBT AS OF DECEMBER 31ST, 2019 AMOUNTED TO EUR 1,125.0 MILLION COMPARED TO A NET DEBT POSITION OF EUR 1,179.9 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31ST, 2018.

* ADJUSTED ORGANIC REVENUE EXPECTED TO BE DOWN AROUND -10% IN Q1 2020

* FY FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION INCREASED BY +19.8%

* COVID-19: OUR GROUP OPERATING MARGIN SHOULD BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED IN 2020

* WE EXPECT OUR Q1 ADJUSTED ORGANIC REVENUE TO BE DOWN AROUND -10%, REFLECTING VERY MATERIAL IMPACT FROM COVID-19 OUTBREAK, HIGH COMPARABLE IN TRANSPORT

* 2019 ADJUSTED NET CAPEX WAS AT EUR 375.4 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 286.4 MILLION, UP COMPARED TO LAST YEAR

* RIGHTS-OF-USE, IFRS 16 AS OF DEC 31ST, 2019 AMOUNTED TO EUR 3,958.5 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 4,498.1 MILLION AS OF DEC 31ST, 2018

IFRS 16 LEASE LIABILITIES DECREASED BY EUR 589.6 MILLION FROM EUR 5,186.1 MILLION AS OF DEC 31ST, 2018 TO EUR 4,596.5 MILLION AS OF DEC 31ST, 2019