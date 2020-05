BRIEF-JCDecaux Q1 Adjusted Revenue Down At 723.6 Million Euros

May 12 (Reuters) - JCDecaux SA:

* Q1 2020 TRADING UPDATE

* Q1 2020 ADJUSTED REVENUE DOWN -13.9% TO EUR 723.6M

* NO QUARTERLY GUIDANCE ON ADJUSTED ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH PROVIDED IN 2020 DUE TO COVID-19

* EXPECTS NEGATIVE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BUSINESS TO SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASE IN THE SHORT TERM

* WE ARE NOT ABLE TO PROVIDE ANY GUIDANCE FOR Q2 2020 AS WELL AS FOR Q3 AND Q4

* WE HAVE SUCCESSFULLY PLACED NOTES FOR A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1 BILLION EUROS AT 4.5 YEARS AND 8 YEARS, WITH COUPONS OF 2.000% AND 2.625% RESPECTIVELY