Nov 23 (Reuters) - JCDECAUX:

* REG-JCDECAUX RENEWS LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP WITH TELSTRA TO REINVENT THE PAYPHONE IN AUSTRALIA

‍JCDECAUX AUSTRALIA RENEWED ITS PARTNERSHIP OUTDOOR ADVERTISING AGREEMENT WITH TELSTRA FOR 15 YRS​