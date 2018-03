March 8 (Reuters) - JCDECAUX:

* SAYS WOULD LOOK AT IHEART MEDIA’S EXTERNAL COMMUNICATIONS ASSETS IF THEY WERE PUT UP FOR SALE AS PART OF IHEART’S RESTRUCTURING

* SAYS CHINESE MARKET REMAINS STRONG - CONF CALL

* SEES DECLINE IN REVENUE IN UK IN Q1- CONF CALL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)