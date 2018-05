BRIEF-JCP Investment Partners Reports 7.2 Pct Stake In Wheeler REIT

May 21 (Reuters) - JCP Investment Partners LP:

* SAYS LEGAL COUNSEL ON MAY 18 NOTIFIED WHEELER IT BELIEVES WHEELER FAILED TO MAINTAIN ASSET COVERAGE REQUIRED BY ASSET COVERAGE PROVISION

* SAYS BELIEVE WHEELER REIT REQUIRED TO CURE FAILURE TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED ASSET COVERAGE BY CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON JUNE 8

* SAYS BELIEVE CERTIFICATE OF CORRECTION TO ASSET COVERAGE PROVISION FILED BY WHEELER WITH MARYLAND STATE DEPARTMENT. OF ASSESSMENTS & TAXATION IS INVALID

* SAYS SHOULD WHEELER NOT CURE FAILURE TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED ASSET COVERAGE UNDER ASSET COVERAGE PROVISION, JCP MAY PURSUE LITIGATION

* JCP INVESTMENT PARTNERS LP REPORTS 7.2 PERCENT STAKE IN WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST INC AS OF MAY 11 - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2rXOev1) Further company coverage: