BRIEF-JCP Issues Letter To Shareholders Of Casey's General Stores

Jan 3 (Reuters) -

* JCP ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF CASEY‘S GENERAL STORES

* JCP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS ENCOURAGES CASEYS GENERAL STORES’ TO EXPLORE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES IMMEDIATELY

* JCP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS BELIEVES CASEYS GENERAL STORES’ OFFERS MORE VALUE IN SALE THAN AS A STANDALONE COMPANY

* JCP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS BELIEVE CASEYS GENERAL STORES’ SHARES ARE “SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUED”

* JCP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS BELIEVE CASEYS SHARES COULD BE WORTH FROM $150 TO GREATER THAN $170PER SHARE TO POTENTIAL ACQUIRER