March 26 (Reuters) - Crius Energy Trust:

* ‍JCP ISSUES LETTER TO UNITHOLDERS OF CRIUS ENERGY TRUST​

* ‍JCP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT- NOMINATION OF LALIT AGGARWAL, ANU DHIR, ALI HEDAYAT AND JAMES C. PAPPAS AT UPCOMING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF CRIUS​

* JCP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS HAS OWNERSHIP OF 1.2 MILLION UNITS OF CRIUS ENERGY TRUST​

* JCP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS BELIEVE CRIUS ENERGY TRUST’S UNITS ARE “SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUED” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: