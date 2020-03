March 16 (Reuters) - J C Penney Company Inc:

* J C PENNEY SAYS CO TEMPORARILY REDUCED STORE HOURS TO HELP PREVENT THE SPREAD OF THE VIRUS - STATEMENT

* J C PENNEY SAYS CO HAS TEMPORARILY CLOSED ITS SIX STORES IN PUERTO RICO UNTIL MARCH 30 TO ADHERE TO A GOVERNOR-MANDATED MEASURE- STATEMENT Source: bit.ly/2IP07v1