March 4 (Reuters) - JD.com Inc:

* JD.COM- ON MARCH 2, JD E-SPACE IN CHONGQING OFFICIALLY RESUMED OPERATIONS

* JD.COM INC - JD E-SPACE IN CHONGQING HAS SEEN STEADY CUSTOMER FLOW AND HIGH CONVERSION RATES SO FAR

* JD.COM INC - JD E-SPACE IN CHONGQING HAS STRICT SAFETY MEASURES IN PLACE