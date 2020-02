BRIEF-J.D. Power Says Coronavirus Not Expected To Have Immediate Effect On Automotive Sales In U.S.

Feb 26 (Reuters) -

* J.D. POWER SAYS FEB TOTAL VEHICLE SALES PROJECTED TO REACH 1,332,200 UNITS, A 1.8% DECREASE

* J.D. POWER SAYS FEBRUARY AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL SALES TO SURPASS MORE THAN A MILLION UNITS

* J.D. POWER SAYS CORONAVIRUS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMEDIATE EFFECT ON AUTOMOTIVE SALES IN U.S.

* J.D. POWER SAYS FEB SEASONALLY ADJUSTED ANNUALIZED RATE (SAAR) FOR TOTAL SALES EXPECTED TO BE 16.5 MILLION UNITS, FLAT FROM A YEAR AGO

* J.D. POWER SAYS CORONAVIRUS EFFECT ON GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN, PRODUCTION PUTS EVERY GLOBAL MANUFACTURER, GLOBAL ECONOMY POTENTIALLY AT RISK

* J.D. POWER SAYS 2020 OUTLOOK FOR TOTAL LIGHT-VEHICLES SALES IS HOLDING AT 16.8 MILLION UNITS, DOWN 1.1%

* J.D. POWER SAYS RETAIL LIGHT-VEHICLE SALES IN 2020 EXPECTED TO DECLINE BY 1.5% TO 13.5 MILLION UNITS

* J.D. POWER SAYS FEB NEW-VEHICLE RETAIL SALES PROJECTED TO REACH 1,016,000 UNITS, A 0.2% INCREASE