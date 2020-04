BRIEF-JD Sports Fashion Says Executive Chairman Personally Volunteering A Salary Reduction Of 75%

April 24 (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion PLC:

* JD SPORTS FASHION - NOTICE OF RESULTS AND COVID-19 UPDATE

* JD SPORTS - DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT IT WILL BE APPROPRIATE TO PAY A FINAL DIVIDEND THIS YEAR.

* JD SPORTS - GROUP WILL ANNOUNCE ITS RESULTS ON TUESDAY 7 JULY 2020

* JD SPORTS - BOARD AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM IN GROUP HAVE AGREED TO VOLUNTARY SALARY REDUCTIONS OF AT LEAST 25% FOR CURRENT PERIOD OF DISRUPTION

* JD SPORTS - PETER COWGILL, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, PERSONALLY VOLUNTEERING A SALARY REDUCTION OF 75%

* JD SPORTS - DEFERRED PAYMENT OF BONUSES & OTHER CONTRACTUAL INCENTIVE PAYMENTS, DUE/ARISING FOR INDIVIDUAL AND GROUP PERFORMANCE IN YEAR ENDED 1 FEB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: