April 17 (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion PLC:

* TOTAL DIVIDEND 1.63 PENCEPER SHARE

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AT 307.4 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 244.8 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO

* NINE JD STORES OPENED IN ASIA PACIFIC REGION IN YEAR (2017: TWO STORES) INCLUDING FIRST STORES IN AUSTRALIA

* YEAR END NET CASH OF £309.7 MILLION (2017: £213.6 MILLION)

* FY TOTAL GROSS MARGIN 48.4 PERCENT VERSUS 48.9 PERCENT AS REPORTED A YEAR AGO