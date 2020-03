BRIEF-JD Sports Fashion Says Revised Date For Results Publication Will Be In Second Half Of May

March 24 (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion PLC:

* COVID-19 UPDATE

* AS OF NOW, ESSENTIALLY ALL OF OUR STORES ARE CLOSED IN UK, UNITED STATES AND EUROPE

* WE HAVE SEEN A RESILIENT PERFORMANCE TO DATE IN MOST TERRITORIES

* PURSUING A NUMBER OF MEASURES TO PRESERVE CAPITAL ACROSS ALL ASPECTS OF OUR BUSINESS

* BOARD DOES NOT BELIEVE IT APPROPRIATE TO PROVIDE FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 JANUARY 2021

* REVISED DATE FOR PUBLICATION OF RESULTS IN DUE COURSE; ANTICIPATE THAT THIS REVISED DATE WILL BE IN SECOND HALF OF MAY